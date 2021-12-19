Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $$36.25 during trading hours on Friday. Toho has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

