Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TKCOF remained flat at $$36.25 during trading hours on Friday. Toho has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.
About Toho
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.