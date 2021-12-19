Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $198,000 Stock Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 151.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 235,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $102,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCZ stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

