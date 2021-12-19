Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermon Group (THR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.