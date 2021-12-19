The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Boosted by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

