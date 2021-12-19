The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 385.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 162.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

