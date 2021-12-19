The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.