The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 122,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $340.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $300.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.