The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,787,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 2,324,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.1 days.
OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
The Sage Group Company Profile
