The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,787,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 2,324,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.1 days.

OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. 2,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.