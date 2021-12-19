The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 471” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 380.08.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

