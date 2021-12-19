The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

