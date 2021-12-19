The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €345.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($387.64) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($395.51) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($370.79) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($330.34) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €331.40 ($372.36).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €252.70 ($283.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €272.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €291.24. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

