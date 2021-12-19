The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of GRX opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

