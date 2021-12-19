The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.58 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.26 or 0.08262049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.75 or 0.99596565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,793,246 coins and its circulating supply is 88,791,747 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars.

