The Community Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TCFC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $217.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

