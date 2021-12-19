The Charles Schwab Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

