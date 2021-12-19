The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 369.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

