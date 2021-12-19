The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Increased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $187.88 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

