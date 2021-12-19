The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,005.54

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,005.54 ($13.29) and traded as low as GBX 976 ($12.90). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,008 ($13.32), with a volume of 164,796 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,005.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,025.55. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of £950.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,775 ($32,740.85).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

