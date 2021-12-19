Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

