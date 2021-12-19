Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,806 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

