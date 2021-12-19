Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,220 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

