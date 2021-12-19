Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

