Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 641 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Concentrix worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $169.24 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

