Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $654.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $353.03 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

