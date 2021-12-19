Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.81 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 294,028 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,958 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

