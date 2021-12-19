Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.38 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

