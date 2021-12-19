Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03. The company has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

