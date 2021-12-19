Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 201.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,498 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $14,348,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.