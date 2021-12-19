Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $161.05 and last traded at $162.07. Approximately 9,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 272,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.36.

Specifically, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

