Terril Brothers Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

