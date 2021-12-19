Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

