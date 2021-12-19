Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $117.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.