Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.22. Approximately 90,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,161,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.43.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

