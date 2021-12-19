Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.