TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $442.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

