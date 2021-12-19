TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

