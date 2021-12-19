TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

