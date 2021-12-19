TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Accenture by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.15.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

