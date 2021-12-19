TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 482 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

KBE opened at $52.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $58.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

