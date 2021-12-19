TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

CGBD stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $726.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. Equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 9.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

