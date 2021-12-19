Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 167.35 ($2.21) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($137,835.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

