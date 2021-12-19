Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $230.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

