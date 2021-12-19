Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY opened at $230.00 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $283.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70.
Taiyo Yuden Company Profile
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.