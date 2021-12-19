Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $72.11 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.