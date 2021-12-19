Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

