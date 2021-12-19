SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HARP stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

