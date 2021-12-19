Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Acquires $65,025.09 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 14,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.53.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.