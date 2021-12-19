SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $481.69 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $481.69 million and $24.96 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

