Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.84 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

