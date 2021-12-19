Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMMCF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$17.08 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.