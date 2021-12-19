Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 76,014 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,406,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,829,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 889,568 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SHO stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

